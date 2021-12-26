After being rejected for Premier League jobs, John Terry is set to return to Chelsea as a youth development coach.

After being turned down for Premier League jobs, John Terry is set to return to Chelsea as the youth development coach.

After failing to land a Premier League managerial job, JOHN TERRY will return to Chelsea as a youth development coach.

After leaving his position as Aston Villa’s assistant head coach, the Blues legend has been unemployed.

According to The Athletic, Terry understands the level of competition for a job in the Premier League.

And the 41-year-old is more optimistic about getting a job in the Championship.

Former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard began his career at Derby County, and Wayne Rooney currently manages the club.

Terry will return to Cobham, however, to assist with youth development in the meantime.

Petr Cech, technical and performance advisor, Carlo Cudicini, and academy director Neil Bath are all thought to have played a part in his return.

Since leaving Chelsea in 2017, Terry has been a regular at youth games as a spectator.

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

The terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you are over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

His home is also close to Chelsea’s Surrey training complex.

Terry’s presence could benefit a number of Chelsea’s young stars.

Former centre-backs Xavier Simons and Xavier Mbuyamba, in particular, could learn a thing or two from him.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.