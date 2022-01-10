After being released by PAOK, Shinji Kagawa joins Belgian club Sint-Truiden on a free transfer.

After being released by PAOK, Shinji Kagawa joins Sint-Truiden in Belgium on a free transfer.

Shinji Kagawa, a former Manchester United player, has joined Sint-Truiden in Belgium on a free transfer.

After less than a year with Greek side PAOK, the 32-year-old 97-cap Japan international was released last month.

With a move to the Belgian top flight, Kagawa will have the opportunity to resurrect his career.

“Hello STVV supporters,” Kagawa said on the club’s website in response to the move.

“I’ve made the decision to come with a firm resolve.”

“I want to contribute my football skills and experience to the team’s success.”

“I’m excited to work with the fans and supporters.”

“I appreciate your help.”

Before being released, Kagawa only made SIX league appearances for PAOK, and 12 in total, with only three starts.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Prior to that, the former United midfielder spent a year with Real Zaragoza of Spain’s second division.

Kagawa had made a name for himself by scoring 57 goals in just 127 games for Cerezo Osaka in Japan.

He joined Borussia Dortmund in 2010, and in only 49 Bundesliga games, he scored 21 goals.

Man Utd splashed out £12 million to sign him due to his hot form.

After scoring six times in 20 Premier League games in his debut season, Kagawa managed zero in 18 the following season.

He was shipped back to Dortmund, where he only appeared 99 times in five seasons before being loaned out to Besiktas and eventually sold to Zaragoza in 2019.

Following his struggles in Spain and Greece, he will be thrust into a relegation fight at STVV.

The Belgian club is currently in 13th place in the 18-team Premier League, one point ahead of 16th and four points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

STVV could even mount a European charge if they have a good second half of the season, as they are only seven points behind eighth place and could qualify for the Europa League or Conference League playoffs with a good second half.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.