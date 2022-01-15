After being released, Kerry Coombs has a message for Ohio State fans.

After not being retained, Kerry Coombs has a message for Ohio State fans.

Kerry Coombs is no longer a member of Ohio State’s coaching staff.

Coombs started the year as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, but the Buckeyes’ poor defensive performance against Oregon in Week 2 made Day reconsider.

He eventually delegated the defense play-calling to another of his assistants.

Day has decided to release Coombs now that the season is over.

On Saturday afternoon, Ohio State fans received a message from the defensive coordinator.

Coombs issued a statement in which he said, “To Buckeye Nation.”

“As I prepare for my next mission, I want to express my gratitude to Buckeye Nation for providing my family and me with some truly unforgettable experiences.

I am eternally grateful to the family of exceptional young men I have had the honor of serving, as well as the men with whom I have worked.

I’ll remember the Shoe, the fans, the championships, and, most importantly, the players fondly, while also anticipating what God has planned for me.”

Kerry Coombs Has Message For Ohio State Fans After Not Being Retained

Kerry Coombs Has Message For Ohio State Fans After Not Being Retained