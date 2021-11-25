After being sacked by Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsene Wenger to end his three-year exile and return to the Emirates.

After being sacked by Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsene Wenger to end his three-year exile and return to Emirates.

MIKEL ARTETA wants Arsene Wenger to return to Arsenal after a 22-year absence.

The veteran Frenchman has never returned to the Emirates since he was fired in May 2018.

“There is no special reason for me to go there now,” he recently stated.

Arteta, on the other hand, is attempting to reach an agreement with the man who signed him to Arsenal, and has spoken with Wenger about the warm reception he will receive.

“There has been communication with Arsene,” Arteta confirmed after they met at the premiere of the Invincibles film.

“I spoke with him when we went to see the movie, and it was wonderful to see and speak with him again.”

“I’m hoping we can get him close because I think he’d have a blast just seeing the environment he could create around here.”

“Everyone at Arsenal has a lot of respect and admiration for what he’s done and what he represents as a person.”

“I cannot tell you now, but I would like him to be much closer to me personally,” Arteta said when asked if he would like to see Wenger in an ambassadorial role similar to that which Sir Alex Ferguson holds at Manchester United.

“I believe it would be of great assistance, and I believe I speak for everyone when I say we would be delighted to have him here.”

However, Arteta is well aware that Wenger, who is now the head of FIFA’s global football development, is in no hurry to return more than three and a half years after his last match in charge.

“These things take time,” he said, “and I believe Arsene has to dictate those timings.”

