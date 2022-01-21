After being sent back from the Afcon by Gabon, Aubameyang gives a health update and is cleared of heart issues by Arsenal medics.

After being sent back from the Afcon by Gabon, Aubameyang provides a health update and is cleared of heart problems by Arsenal medics.

After a heart scare, PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has revealed he is fit and healthy.

After heart lesions were discovered, the 32-year-old striker returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was ruled out of Gabon’s match against Ghana due to the problem, and he is now back in London, where he completed additional checks.

“Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!” Aubameyang said on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for all of your messages over the last few days; I’m already back on track.”

However, it appears that the former Arsenal captain will continue to train alone in North London.

This month, Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, and there are plenty of interested parties.

Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, wants to sign the striker on a loan deal.

However, some of Europe’s more well-known clubs, most notably Juventus, have expressed an interest.

Following the departure of Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian giants have reportedly made Aubameyang their top transfer target.

AC Milan, Sevilla, and PSG are among the clubs rumored to be interested in the Gabonese international.

