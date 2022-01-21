After being sent off in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid’s Marcelo faces a new ban for making a referee comment.

After being sent off in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid’s Marcelo faces an additional suspension for making a remark about a referee.

After bringing down Tete Morente in extra time of the Spanish Cup tie against Elche, the 33-year-old Brazil veteran was shown a straight red card.

Marcelo was given his marching orders after it was determined that he had blocked a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

His remarks about referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez, on the other hand, could get him into more trouble.

According to Spanish reports, after being sent off, the Real Madrid star told the official, “You are very bad.”

Marcelo may face more punishment, according to former referee Iturralde Gonzalez.

“A penalty match for the red, which Madrid could appeal (the images seem to show Marcelo does not touch Fidel), and another for ‘you are very bad,'” he told AS.

Morente, who plays for Elche, was also involved in a ‘ghost tackle’ that resulted in Toni Kroos being booked.

Before colliding with Real Madrid midfielder Kroos, the 25-year-old winger turned away.

Despite the fact that Kroos made no contact with his opponent on television, he was still given a yellow card.

“Yellow card,” Kroos mockingly tweeted.

Of course,” she said, as she showed a replay of the incident.

Real Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Elche in extra time.

After conceding a goal to Gonzalo Verdu, Isco and Eden Hazard both scored for Los Blancos.

