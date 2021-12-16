After being stripped of his captaincy, Aubameyang’s agent lashes out at Arsenal manager Arteta with photos of his club’s victories.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG’S agent has taken to social media to express his displeasure with Arsenal’s decision to fire his client.

After a disciplinary breach that saw him miss the weekend’s match against Southampton, Aubameyang was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy today.

Kwaku Mensah, his agent, took to Instagram after the announcement to criticize Mikel Arteta’s decision.

He shared photos of Aubameyang holding the FA Cup, Community Shield, and Premier League Golden Boot in his hands.

In 2020, the 32-year-old led Arsenal to an FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

He scored twice in Wembley’s 2-1 win over the Blues.

Later that summer, Aubameyang scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, the striker was also named Prem Golden Boot winner.

He shared the award with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for his 22 league goals that season.

And Aubameyang’s agent has expressed his displeasure with the decision to replace him as club captain.

Piers Morgan, who is a huge Arsenal fan, was also incensed by the news.

“Arteta’s decision was a blunder,” he tweeted.

What a deplorable way to treat a man who went to help his sick mother with the club’s full knowledge and permission.”

The problem stems from the ex-club captain’s permission to leave on Tuesday on the condition that he would return on Wednesday after picking up his mother.

However, according to The Athletic, the Gabonese striker returned to North London on Thursday morning, a decision that irritated Gunners management.

The club has yet to announce a new captain.

Although removing Aubameyang’s captaincy may cause some consternation within the Arsenal dressing room.

According to the Mail, the dressing room is split over Aubameyang’s captaincy, so tensions could rise after the announcement.

