After being told to’stay in your lane’ by Patrice Evra over Cristiano Ronaldo comments, Jamie Carragher retaliates.

Jamie Carragher responds to Patrice Evra’s advice to’stay in your lane’ following Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s poor performance against Wolves, JAMIE CARRAGHER made an indirect dig at Patrice Evra.

In the absence of Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has been named Manchester United captain.

However, he was ineffective in a United attack that produced only two shots on target and failed to lead his team to three points.

“Getting back out of my lane!” Carragher tweeted after the game.

The Sky Sports commentator was referring to remarks made by Evra a few weeks ago.

Some ex-professionals, including Carragher, according to the former United defender, lack the qualifications to judge Ronaldo.

“Some players like Jamie Carragher, he had I think 775 games and Cristiano today scored 801 goals and those type of people talk about Cristiano,” he said on Amazon Prime Video.

“I believe people should stay in their lane.”

Some people simply wake up with a desire to discuss Cristiano.”

Carragher, like other pundits this season, has chastised Ronaldo for his lack of contribution outside of his goals.

In games where CR7 does not score, such as the Wolves match, the former Liverpool player suggested CR7 can be a passenger.

“How can a club the size of Manchester United still rely on a guy who’s nearly 37?” Carragher asked.

“He was incredible, and his goal-scoring record is incredible, but if he doesn’t score, he’s just a spectator in the game.”

That is a fact you must accept.

“It would be a huge problem for Manchester United if Cristiano Ronaldo went four or five games without scoring.”

