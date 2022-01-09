After being trolled for Newcastle’s loss, Shearer brilliantly gets back at Wright over Arsenal’s shock FA Cup exit.

After being trolled for Newcastle’s loss, Shearer brilliantly gets even with Wright over Arsenal’s shocking FA Cup exit.

Following Arsenal’s FA Cup KO loss to Nottingham Forest, Alan Shearer got his revenge on Ian Wright in a hilarious fashion.

Newcastle and Arsenal were both knocked out of the FA Cup third round by lower league opponents on a weekend littered with giant-killings.

A full-strength Newcastle United XI lost 1-0 at home to League One side Cambridge United on Saturday.

Arsenal legend Wright was quick to poke fun after the game.

Following the full-time whistle, Gary Lineker uploaded a photo of a grumpy-looking Shearer.

“Well done, Cambridge,” said the Magpies legend himself.

NUFC is a joke”

“I love you,” Wright replied to Lineker’s post with a GIF of himself hugging Shearer.

Shearer, on the other hand, was able to have a good laugh at his pal’s expense just 24 hours later.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening after a poor performance.

Shearer responded with a screenshot of the game’s GIF, captioned with 36 cry-laughing emojis and the words, “Are you OK?”

Despite watching his old club crash out of their favorite competition, Wright won’t be too disappointed when he goes to bed on Sunday night.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Shaun’s grandson, made his professional debut for Stoke City against Leyton Orient earlier in the day.

He later teared up as he confirmed that, at the age of 58, he would become a great-grandfather.

