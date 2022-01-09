After being trolled for Newcastle’s loss, Shearer brilliantly gets his revenge on Wright over Arsenal’s shock FA Cup exit.

Following Arsenal’s FA Cup KO at the hands of Nottingham Forest, Alan Shearer hilariously exacted vengeance on Ian Wright.

Newcastle and Arsenal were both knocked out of the FA Cup third round by lower league opponents on a weekend littered with giant-killings.

A full-strength Newcastle United XI lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge United in League One on Saturday.

After the game, Arsenal legend Wright poked fun at himself.

Following the full-time whistle, Gary Lineker uploaded a photo of a grumpy-looking Shearer.

“Well done, Cambridge,” said the Magpies legend himself.

NUFC’s plight”

“I love you,” Wright replied to Lineker’s post with a GIF of himself hugging Shearer.

Shearer, on the other hand, was able to have a good laugh at his pal’s expense just 24 hours later.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.

Shearer responded with a screenshot of the game GIF captioned with 36 cry-laughing emojis and the words “Are you OK?”

Despite watching his old club crash out of their favorite competition, Wright won’t be too upset when he goes to bed on Sunday night.

His grandson D’Margio Wright-Phillips, son of Shaun, made his professional debut for Stoke City in their FA Cup win over Leyton Orient earlier in the day.

He later teared up as he confirmed that, at the age of 58, he would become a great-grandfather.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!