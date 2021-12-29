After Ben Chilwell’s injury, Chelsea are considering recalling Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen from loan spells.

According to reports, Chelsea could recall Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen from loan to replace Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in last month’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus.

The Blues had hoped to let the left-back heal with a “conservative rehab approach,” but that didn’t work out, so he’ll have to undergo surgery, which will keep him out until the summer.

“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus, the Chelsea medical department, in consultation with their knee specialist, decided to try a conservative rehab approach,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, Ben was unable to progress, and as a result, the team has decided to proceed with a surgical repair this week.”

According to Goal, the west Londoners may decide to recall Emerson or Maatsen from Lyon and Coventry, respectively.

That, however, will be contingent on their current contractual agreements with the respective clubs.

Emerson has established himself as a key player for Lyon, as has Maatsen, who has made 20 appearances in the Championship.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Chelsea may also pursue Lucas Digne of Everton, who appears to have fallen out with manager Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees have made a bid for Digne ahead of the January transfer window.

The reigning European champions may try to secure a six-month loan deal, but the Toffees may have second thoughts about bolstering a Premier League rival.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is left with Marcos Alonso as his only left-back option, having previously relied on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Saul Niguez, and Christian Pulisic.

Tuchel may not be keen on letting Malang Sarr go despite interest from AC Milan.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.