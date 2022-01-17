After breaking the all-time international scoring record, Cristiano Ronaldo received a special award at the Fifa Best awards.

At tonight’s Fifa awards, CRISTIANO RONALDO was honored for becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer.

When Ronaldo, 36, scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in September, he surpassed Iran’s Ali Daei.

Ronaldo became the undisputed international strike king as a result of his outstanding goal-scoring performance.

And tonight’s The Best ceremony in Zurich honored Manchester United’s veteran forward, who now has 115 international goals.

“First and foremost, I have to thank my teammates, especially the national team during the last years,” Rnoaldo said after boarding a private jet with pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez and eldest son Cristiano Jr.

“I never thought I’d break the record, scoring 115 points – the previous high was 109, right? So, six goals ahead.”

I’m ecstatic to receive this special award from FIFA, an organization I greatly admire.

“Of course, I have to thank my family, my wife, and my children – and I’ll be a father again soon, so I’m very proud.”

It’s an outstanding accomplishment.”

“My love for the game hasn’t faded.”

Not just to score goals, but also to keep myself entertained, as I’ve been playing football since I was five or six years old.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I still enjoy myself when I’m on the field, even in training.”

Even though I’ll be 37 in a few months, I’m still motivated.

“I’m in a good mood, and I’m inspired.”

I’ve been working hard since I was 18 years old, and I intend to keep doing so.

I adore the game, and I intend to keep playing.

“When people ask how many more years I plan to play, I tell them, ‘I hope to play four or five more years.’

“It’s all about mentality,” she says. “I figured that if you take care of your body, it will take care of you when you need it.”

Despite his one-of-a-kind award, Ronaldo was left off the shortlist for Player of the Year.

And the trophy went to Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, who was controversially overlooked for the Ballon d’Or by Lionel Messi in December.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy of Chelsea was named Best Goalkeeper, and Thomas Tuchel was named Best Coach.

Erik Lamela, meanwhile, won the Puskas Award for his rabona goal against Arsenal.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.