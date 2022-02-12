After breaking the news of Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test, British journalists have received DEATH THREATS from Russia.

After breaking the news of Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test, British journalists received DEATH THREATS from Russia.

REPORTERS who broke the story of Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test claim they were threatened with death at the Winter Olympics.

When Duncan Mackay and Michael Pavitt of the Inside the Games website broke the story on Wednesday, they were met with a barrage of criticism.

Valieva’s situation was dismissed as having nothing to do with doping by Russian media.

However, on Friday, the Independent Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed that the story was accurate.

Now, according to Pavitt, Mackay has received death threats, and both of them have been subjected to’significant’ abuse.

Members of the Russian media and even politicians chastised another British journalist for asking Valieva if she was clean.

Svetlana Zhurova, a former Olympic speed skater who is now a State Duma deputy in Russia, slammed the questioner and the Western media in general.

After the Russian Olympic Committee won the team figure skating event on Monday, teen sensation Valieva became embroiled in an anti-doping scandal.

In the women’s short program at the city’s Capital Indoor Stadium, the 15-year-old made history as the first female figure skater to land a quadruple jump at a Games.

However, the IOC postponed the event’s medal ceremony on Tuesday night, citing behind-the-scenes legal wrangling.

She was then the subject of a drugs investigation, according to Inside the Games, before the ITA confirmed she had given a positive test on Christmas Day.

On February 8, the sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine, according to the WADA-accredited laboratory.

She was provisionally suspended by the Russian anti-doping agency the day after her team won gold in the team event.

However, after a hearing on February 9, the Russian agency decided to lift the athlete’s provisional ban, allowing her to perform in China again.

The International Olympic Committee and the International Tennis Association have since filed a legal challenge to the lifting of the suspension with the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Valieva will not compete in the women’s single skating competition, which begins on Tuesday, if this plan is successful.