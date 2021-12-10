After Brendan Rodgers said he “doesn’t know,” the Europa Conference League format was explained.

After Brendan Rodgers said he “doesn’t know,” the Europa Conference League’s format was explained.

Leicester started Thursday as the group’s top team, but they lost to Napoli, finished third, and are now in the European club football’s third tier.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, will need to brush up on the Europa Conference League (ECL) before his team’s next European match.

The Foxes began Thursday night as Group C’s top team, with high hopes of progressing to the Europa League’s last 16 round.

Leicester could have been reasonably confident of finishing second, which would have earned them a place in a play-off against Barcelona and other Champions League drop-outs, with the winner progressing to the last 16.

However, a 3-2 loss in Naples, combined with Spartak Moscow saving a stoppage-time penalty to defeat Legia Warsaw, dropped Leicester to third place in the group, and they will now play in the Europa Conference League, Europe’s third tier of club football, after Christmas.

When asked if he thought Leicester could win the competition, Rodgers admitted, “I have to be honest, I don’t even know what the competition is.”

“I was focused on winning the Europa League or, at the very least, finishing second in this group.”

“I’m not sure what it is, with all due respect to the competition.”

“I’m confident I’ll find out soon.”

Our offensive game is bright, and we appear to be capable of scoring goals.

“However, you must defend far better than we are right now.”

We need the team’s solidity to return.”

Uefa launched the tournament, which is effectively a third tier of European club football, this season in an effort to involve even more teams in continental football, with all three interconnected in the qualification process from group stage to knockouts.

Leicester and Rodgers’ former club Celtic will both be in the ECL knockout play-offs draw, but they will not be able to play each other because neither team will be seeded.

Instead, they may face Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv or Denmark’s Randers, who are seeded after finishing second in their group.

It means that if Leicester make it all the way to the Europa Conference League final in Tirana, they will be crowned champions.

