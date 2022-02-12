After Brian Flores’ racist lawsuit, Von Miller is desperate to become NFL commissioner and ‘change things for the better.’

After Brian Flores’ racism lawsuit, Von Miller has ‘extra incentive’ to become an NFL general manager once his playing days are over.

The Los Angeles Rams linebacker is chasing his second Super Bowl ring, having won the first six years ago with the Denver Broncos.

The 32-year-old is well aware that his playing days are numbered, but he found new inspiration this week to pursue a career in the front office.

When former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and all 32 teams for alleged racial discrimination in hiring, the league and all 32 teams were stunned.

Only two black head coaches are currently employed in the league: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.

“It’s unfortunate about the news you hear and all the things that have come out in the last few days,” Miller added.

“We’re still attempting to make progress.”

Although it isn’t perfect, we continue to strive to do the right thing.

“The players have a huge responsibility to speak up.”

“You have 32 owners, but the majority of the players in the league are black and African-American.”

As a result, it’s critical for the players to speak up.

“After my football career is over, I’ve always wanted to do things in football.”

“And it’s because of that that I’m even more motivated to become a GM and a front-office executive so I can make a difference.”

In 2003, the NFL implemented the ‘Rooney Rule,’ which requires teams to interview at least one ethnic minority candidate for top positions. It was named after former Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney.

The results of diversity and inclusion were labeled as “unacceptable” by commissioner Roger Goodell in a leaked memo to all teams this week.

In response to Flores’ lawsuit, the NFL said it is committed to providing equal opportunities across the board.

“I always have respect for coaches,” said Rams linebacker Miller.

“But you know, it’s tough being a head coach and coaching these guys, man.”

It’s a very difficult situation.

“All of these coaches have my undying respect.”

“I just think it’s always been in my heart and mind to pursue that dream when I’m done.”

“I’m far from finished, but that’s the path I want to take: become GM and completely transform the company from the inside out.”