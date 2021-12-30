After Brighton’s 2-2 draw, Chelsea manager Tuchel slams Mike Dean’s ‘horrible’ refereeing and ‘joke’ VAR.

After Brighton’s 2-2 draw, Chelsea manager Tuchel criticizes Mike Dean’s “horrible” refereeing and “joke” VAR.

THOMAS TUCHEL has slammed referee Mike Dean following Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

In the 50th minute, after Christian Pulisic was tripped in the box by Joel Veltman, the Blues’ manager was adamant that his team deserved a penalty.

Mike Dean, on the other hand, did not share this viewpoint, and the challenge was not taken into consideration by VAR.

Tuchel was enraged by the result after the final whistle, and he wasn’t shy about criticizing the referee.

“We have a 100% penalty against Christian Pulisic,” he said.

A goal by Mason Mount was disallowed due to a foul, according to the 48-year-old.

“A 50-50 challenge from Mason Mount just before their equalizer; why does he need to whistle before the ball crosses the line when we have VAR to check?”

“Is he sure or does he want to keep the tension high? And the penalty, it’s a joke, honestly, not to have VAR intervene.”

“And the referee has made a terrible decision.”

It’s a clear penalty for two zero, and it’s not even checked, so it’s all in our favor.”

Tuchel also expressed his dissatisfaction with his team’s covid and injury issues.

“Everyone in the locker room is completely exhausted,” he continued, “and it’s the same subject every single matchday now.”

“We don’t have any wing backs, everyone is injured, and we’re playing, playing, playing, and I’ll always protect my players.”

Chelsea’s next match is against Liverpool, another title contender, as both teams try to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City.