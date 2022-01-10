After Cambridge’s FA Cup victory over Newcastle, Alan Shearer called Cambridge’s FA Cup hero Joe Ironside ‘to say congratulations.’

ALAN SHEARER congratulated Cambridge’s FA Cup hero Joe Ironside on his winning goal against Newcastle.

Following the League One side’s shock win on Saturday, the United striker revealed he received a personal message from his hero.

Ironside, 28, scored the game’s only goal in the 56th minute to secure a 1-0 third-round victory.

It elicited raucous applause from the 5,000 travelling Cambridge fans who had gathered at St James’ Park.

“I called him this morning to express my congratulations,” Shearer said.

I believe he mistook it for a joke.

“However, I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

What a day it was for him, and what a day it was for Cambridge.”

After the game, Ironside received a text from Toon legend Shearer, 51, which he said was set up by ex-Cambridge striker-turned-pundit Dion Dublin.

“I got one from Shearer this morning,” Ironside said.

That was a nice touch, and it was classy.

“The commentator Dion set it up, and I appreciate both of them.”

Ironside did not elaborate on Shearer’s message, but said it had meant a great deal to him.

“I wasn’t expecting that on Monday morning,” he added.

“Fair play – I really appreciated it, and thanks to him and Dion for resolving it.”

Cambridge put in an outstanding team performance to earn a fourth-round match against Luton.