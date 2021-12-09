After Chelsea flop Werner is compared to ex-Man Utd star Van Persie, Van der Vaart threatens to leave the TV studio.

After Chelsea flop Werner is compared to ex-Man Utd star Van Persie, Van der Vaart threatens to walk out of the TV studio.

RAFAEL VAN DER VAART threatened to walk out of a Dutch TV studio on Wednesday after Timo Werner and Robin Van Persie were compared.

Chelsea drew 3-3 with Zenit in the Champions League group stage this week, with Werner scoring twice for the Blues.

Since joining the Blues in 2020, the German striker has been heavily chastised for his poor form, but he shone against the Russians.

People were talking about his second goal, in which he carried the ball around Vyacheslav Karavayev before slotting it into the bottom corner.

The finish was compared to that of legendary former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, according to those covering the game on Dutch station Ziggo Sport.

“If you compare Werner to Van Persie one more time, I will walk away now,” a furious Van Der Vaart warned.

The Chelsea midfielder has previously been harshly criticized by the 38-year-old, describing him as a “blind horse.”

“Timo Werner is super fast, and maybe that is something good to have in an away game when Chelsea is under pressure,” the former Real Madrid and Tottenham striker said earlier this year of the striker.

“However, all he does is lay down his head and run himself to death.”

Van der Vaart has become one of Europe’s most outspoken pundits since his retirement from professional football in 2018.

“I talk about Harry Maguire so much, so I try to avoid him,” the former midfielder said recently, referring to Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

But he’s a complete jerk.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.

“It’s incredible,” she says.

He isn’t a top-flight defender, as he proves every week.”