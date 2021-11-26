After Chelsea’s sacking, Frank Lampard hilariously reveals Jose Mourinho’s tongue-in-cheek advice: ‘Now you’re a real manager.’

Following Jose Mourinho’s sacking as Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has revealed his hilarious tongue-in-cheek remark.

With the worst points-per-game ratio of any manager in Roman Abramovich’s era, Lamps, 43, was fired in January.

Thomas Tuchel took his place and won the Champions League, while the former midfielder is still unemployed.

Lampard’s former manager, Jose Mourinho, gave him a morale boost.

The Special One has been sacked twice by Chelsea and knows exactly how it feels.

Lampard can now call himself a’real manager,’ according to the then-Tottenham manager.

“I ran into Jose in the streets around here just after getting sacked,” Gary Neville told the Overlap.

“It was Covid, so he had a mask on and he whipped it off, and I’m not going to lie, when he was at Tottenham, me and him were a little bit like that [at odds].”

“He came over to me and hugged me, saying, ‘Now you’re a real manager.’

“I was like (thumbs up) cheers,” says the character.

However, I enjoyed it, and that is the world in which we live.”

Mourinho praised Lampard at the time and described his dismissal as “sad,” despite Chelsea’s position in the Champions League and FA Cup.

“I’m always sad when a colleague loses his job,” the Portuguese gaffer, now at Roma, said.

“Frank isn’t just a coworker; he’s a key figure in my career, so I’m sorry.”

“However, it is football’s brutality, particularly modern football.

“So, as a manager, you know it’ll happen to you sooner or later.”

Since his back-to-back spells as manager of Derby and Chelsea, Lampard has yet to manage again.

He was mentioned in connection with recent job openings at Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Norwich.

Before being beaten by former England teammate Steven Gerrard, the ex-midfielder held talks with the Canaries and was interviewed by Villa.

Lampard also mentioned Pep Guardiola as the manager he would have preferred to play for during his interview with Neville.

After a rocky start as Blues manager, in which his team was thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United in his first game in charge and then lost the Super Cup, he revealed the Manchester City manager’s classy touch.

“At face value, it’s 4-0; as a manager, you can’t defend it; you have to take it on the chin,” Lamps added.

“Then we went to the Super Cup,” says the narrator.

