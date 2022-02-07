After Chris Silverwood’s dismissal, England legend Paul Collingwood has been named interim head coach for the West Indies Test series.

Following the dismissal of Chris Silverwood, England legend Paul Collingwood has been named as the interim head coach for the West Indies Test series.

After Chris Silverwood was fired following a disastrous Ashes series, the 45-year-old will take over the role for the three-match Caribbean tour.

“I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean,” Collingwood said of his interim appointment.

I’m eager to get started.

“Having a difficult Test series against the West Indies right after the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance to reset and rebuild from now on.”

“Playing Test matches for England is the game’s highest honor.

My goal is to provide players with clarity, direction, and encouragement so that they can begin creating something unique.

“I spoke with Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and they are both excited and motivated to lead the team forward in this new cycle.”

“Although they recognize it will be difficult, they have the desire and courage to do things differently in order for the team to thrive.”

“We have a chance to regain our footing.”

Collingwood was named captain of the West Indies T20 tour last month.

He is currently on vacation in Barbados, but will rejoin the rest of the team on February 25 when they arrive in the West Indies.

On Tuesday, the team for the three-match series will be announced.

Graham Thorpe and Ashley Giles, in addition to Silverwood, have been dropped from the England team.

It comes after Australia thrashed the Test series side 4-0 in the Ashes Series.

The West Indies’ tour begins on March 1 in Antigua with a four-day warm-up match.

On March 8, the first Test against the Windies will start.