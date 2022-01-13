After Chris Wood’s £25 million move to Newcastle, football’s’secret weapon’ is explained.

After Chris Wood’s £25 million move to Newcastle, the’secret weapon’ of football is explained.

Between 30 and 40 footballers in England’s top two leagues are thought to have release clauses in their contracts, which are exploited by both clubs and players.

Maintaining the pretense can be difficult at times.

Everyone in football knows what transfer release clauses are.

They’re just not allowed to admit it.

“A club came to us recently to enquire about the value of a player,” a recruitment source tells i.

“He was a very good player with a clear idea of his career path – he had interest from higher up, but he wanted to advance one level before moving on to the next.”

As a result, we could only sign him if we agreed to include a release clause in the contract.

“It was fairly obvious when the buyers came to us a few years later that they were aware of the release clause.”

Simply saying, “You know the price,” saved us time.

And the transaction was completed in a fraction of the time.”

Recruitment sources believe the release clause is the “secret weapon” of deal makers in a transfer window that is often strained by the dual priorities of selling clubs to extract maximum value and buying clubs to secure bargains.

They believe they will be responsible for a few more major transfers before the deadline.

Because of the high prices they’ve been quoted, Newcastle, the transfer window’s most aggressive movers so far, are believed to be actively targeting players with set release clauses.

And, according to a recruitment source who spoke with me, some European clubs are advertising their players’ release clauses in order to initiate quick deals to alleviate their financial woes.

The release clause is a good PR move for the selling club in this case.

“They can say to their fans, ‘We did everything we could,'” a source explained.

There is no definitive list of players who have release clauses in their contracts, but it’s estimated that 30 to 40 players in the top two divisions have them.

Some have been inserted by clubs to protect market value, while others have been requested by the player, but the most savvy negotiators leave them in place on purpose.

