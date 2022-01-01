Luke Fickell became emotional following Cincinnati’s loss today.

Following Cincinnati’s loss today, Luke Fickell became tearful.

On Friday night, Cincinnati’s magical season came to an end with a loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

After the Bearcats’ loss, head coach Luke Fickell spoke about his team’s season.

When talking about this team’s accomplishments, Fickell couldn’t help but get emotional.

“We have the opportunity to take a step back and reflect on where we’ve come from,” Fickell said.

“In the last five years, and with this group of guys, I mean it.”

I’m not sure I can see it or think about it right now.

But you can bet that my wife will make me try to take a few deep breaths tonight and realize where these guys have gotten us.”

It’s hard to believe that Cincinnati was 4-8 in 2017.

In just four years, Fickell was able to turn the program around and make it a viable contender.

Emotional Luke Fickell: “Take a few deep breaths tonight and realize where these guys have taken us.” #Bearcatspic.twitter.com/SZubb26la2

— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 1, 2022