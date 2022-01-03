After claiming that he is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku may seek a move to Tottenham to reunite with Conte.

After claiming he is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku may seek a move to Tottenham to reunite with Conte.

After claiming he is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea, ROMELU LUKAKU is reportedly considering rejoining Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

In an explosive interview last week, the 28-year-old revealed that he never wanted to leave Inter Milan last summer as he explained his frustrations at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel benched the Belgian striker for Sunday’s tense 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Lukaku is scheduled to meet with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho today to discuss his future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte may abandon his pursuit of Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic in order to pursue Lukaku.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would sell to a London rival.

The pair did, however, have a lot of success at the San Siro.

Before both men left the club, Lukaku scored 47 goals in 72 top-flight matches under Conte, helping them win Serie A last season.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In recent days, Conte has revealed that he still has ‘great affection’ for Lukaku, while also confirming that Spurs will make new signings in January.

But he refused to say whether he would make a move for Lukaku.

“He’s a Chelsea player…” he said when asked about the star.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.