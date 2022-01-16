After claims that he refused to travel for the Villa game, Anthony Martial was spotted leaving Man Utd training alone for the first time.

After claims that he refused to travel for the Villa game, Anthony Martial was first seen leaving Man Utd training alone.

For the first time since allegedly refusing to travel for the Aston Villa match, ANTHONY MARTIAL has been photographed.

On Sunday afternoon, the Manchester United forward, 26, was seen leaving the training ground alone.

As he drove away from Carrington in his Range Rover, the Frenchman wore a green hoody over his head.

He even came to a halt and agreed to take selfies with a couple of young fans.

His teammates had squandered a 2-0 lead at Villa Park less than 24 hours earlier, with Philippe Coutinho inspiring the hosts’ late comeback to salvage a draw.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, dropped a bombshell when he revealed that wantaway Martial refused to travel to the West Midlands.

“He didn’t want to be in the squad,” the German coach explained.

“Normally, he would have been a member of the squad, but he refused.”

“That is why he did not accompany us on our trip yesterday [Friday].”

However, the former Monaco forward took to Instagram to publicly defend himself and retaliate against Rangnick.

“I will never refuse to play for Man United,” he wrote.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never disrespect them again.”

Sevilla are reportedly planning a new loan bid for Martial this month as he seeks a way out before the World Cup.

However, there has been a stumbling block in the negotiations, with United demanding that Sevilla pay more than half of Martial’s £130,000-per-week wages, which Sevilla refuses to do.

And, after turning down a move to Newcastle, Martial now appears to be in a precarious position amid a public feud with Rangnick, which could see him permanently banned.

