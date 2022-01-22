After clashing with Oriel Romeu during Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Southampton, Jack Grealish ‘waited for him in the tunnel.’

After clashing with Oriel Romeu during Manchester City’s 0-0 draw at Southampton, Jack Grealish ‘waited for him in the tunnel.’

JACK GREALISH wasn’t about to let his beef with Oriel Romeu spill over onto the field.

After their 1-1 draw, the Manchester City star is said to have ‘waited in the tunnel’ for his Southampton opponent.

During a tense match at St Mary’s, the two collided, ending City’s 12-game Premier League winning streak.

With his on-pitch protests, Grealish reacted angrily to a heavy challenge from the Saints enforcer, causing a melee.

However, after the final whistle in Saturday’s late kick-off, the England international clearly felt he had unfinished business.

“Grealish was waiting for him (Romeu) in the tunnel because of a few things that happened outside on the pitch,” Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said to Sky Sports.

“It wasn’t fair.

But it’s not for the cameras; they discussed it, and everything is fine.”

City dropped their first Premier League points since October after coming back from a goal down to earn a point against Southampton.

Within seven minutes, Kyle Walker-Peters scored a brilliant goal to give the hosts the lead.

After the break, Aymeric Laporter headed home Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick to give City the lead.

Going into this game, Pep Guardiola’s team had won 12 consecutive top-flight matches.

Saints, on the other hand, had beaten them here two seasons ago and drew 0-0 with them at the Etihad earlier this season.

