After coming in from the cold, Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised John Lundstram’s Rangers turnaround.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised John Lundstram’s Rangers comeback after coming in from the cold.

The former Sheffield United midfielder appeared to be on his way out of Ibrox in January, but he has since returned.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised John Lundstram for turning Rangers’ fortunes around.

Despite only joining Steven Gerrard last summer, the former Sheffield United man has fallen out of favour and looks set to leave Ibrox in January.

With a string of impressive performances, especially in wins over Hearts and Hibs this week, Lundstram has worked his way back into the Dutchman’s plans.

Van Bronckhorst admits it’s exactly the kind of response he was hoping for from the Scousers, and it’s all hands on deck at this busy time of year.

“John Lundstram has done an outstanding job,” he stated.

I’m happy for him because not being able to play is difficult.

“Every player wants to play, but his response and performance in the last two games, to me, is exactly what you want when you put a player in to perform.”

“We have a lot of players available right now, not only in midfield but also up front, so the competition is really tough.”

That’s something I can get behind.

“But we have to keep going, and everyone in the team, especially the 11 starters, must be ready.”

Another reaction he was pleased with was that of his entire team following the humiliating Old Firm defeat just over a week ago.

Since then, they’ve thrashed Hearts 5-0 and beaten Hibs 2-0.

“Of course, disappointments will occur during the season,” Van Bronckhorst continued, “and how you react to those moments is critical for the future.”

I believe we performed admirably.

“It was a tough loss against Celtic, but we bounced back well, especially in terms of our character, intensity, and style of play.”

“I am ecstatic, but we must now press on.”

“The Cup will resume, we will play in Europe next week, and then the season will resume.”

“We’re in a good spot, and everyone is encouraging one another to keep putting in the kind of performances we did last Sunday and Wednesday.”