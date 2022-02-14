After confirming that he REJECTED a rematch with’scumbag’ Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul returns to boxing training.

LOGAN PAUL is back in the gym after confirming he has turned down a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, dubbed “scumbag.”

In an eight-round exhibition bout in June, the YouTube star took Mayweather the distance.

However, Paul claims that the boxing legend has not paid him the full amount owed for the fight.

In an interview with TMZ, the American social media sensation confirmed that he declined a rematch offer.

“Having people who aren’t a professional promotional company control where the money goes is honestly bulls***,” Paul said.

“It’s almost as if we made that mistake, but it’s Floyd Mayweather, so we were kind of willing to do whatever before we fought him.”

“And now we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he’s a f***ing scumbag,” says the narrator.

“But now we know that, and everyone else fighting Floyd should know that, too, such as not letting him control the money.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

When asked about a rematch, Paul said, “He wanted to, so he reached out.”

“However, suck a d***.”

For the first time since his fight with Mayweather, 44, Paul, 26, was recently photographed hitting a heavy bag.

He also confirmed that content creator Whindersson, who recently drew in an exhibition against ex-world champion Acelino Popo Freitas, is a possible next opponent.

“There’s this Brazilian guy named Whindersson whom I’m keeping an eye on,” Paul explained.