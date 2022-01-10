After contacting ex-Chelsea teammates Hazard and Courtois, Rudiger is set to reject a £110,000-a-week PSG offer for a Real Madrid move.

Rudiger is set to reject a £110,000-a-week PSG offer in exchange for a Real Madrid move after speaking with ex-Chelsea teammates Hazard and Courtois.

According to reports, ANTONIO RUDIGER will turn down a £110,000-per-week offer from Paris Saint-Germain in favor of Real Madrid.

The German is said to have made his decision after speaking with former Chelsea teammates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, who both play for Real Madrid.

According to FootMercato, PSG has made a firm offer of £110,000 per week to the center-back.

The 28-year-old, however, is said to only want to wear Real’s famous white.

According to the Telegraph, this decision was reached after discussions with former Blues teammates Courtois and Hazard.

According to reports, Los Blancos’ offer will be less than PSG’s.

However, because there isn’t much there, the Germany international would rather go to Spain.

Chelsea is still hoping to persuade Rudiger to stay, as he is thriving under Thomas Tuchel’s tutelage.

Rudiger’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and he has been free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs since January 1.

But he’s not in any hurry to join a new team.

Rudiger is also said to be aware that other Premier League clubs may be interested in him, but they will not be able to negotiate with him until the summer.

Manchester United is reportedly one of the interested clubs.

Rudiger’s brother, who also acts as his agent, is said to have a good relationship with interim boss Ralf Rangick.

So, despite interest from Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, the defender is keeping his options open.

All four European giants have reportedly contacted Rudiger’s representatives about a possible transfer, with Barcelona also keeping an eye on the situation.

Rudiger turned down a contract offer from Chelsea at the start of the season because the club didn’t want to pay him as much as the highest-paid defender in the Premier League.

In recent months, negotiations between the two parties have stalled.

The Blues are hesitant to meet his wage demands of £200,000 per week, but there is still hope that he will sign a new contract.

Rudiger’s reluctance to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club could give Chelsea time to put together a better offer.

“I cannot predict the future,” Tuchel said when asked if Rudiger would sign a new deal.

“I’m not sure if his representatives have spoken with other clubs; if you know or suspect that they have, that’s fine.”

“Of course…

