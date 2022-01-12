After Conte invited Christian Eriksen back to Tottenham to stay fit, he scored a screamer in training.

Conte invites Christian Eriksen back to Tottenham to keep fit, and he scores a screamer in training.

Following his heart scare, CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN has shown he hasn’t lost any of his devastating abilities on the pitch with a stunning free-kick.

Following a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, the attacker recently revealed his desire to play again after being fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

Despite having “died for five minutes” last summer, the 29-year-old “doesn’t fear” collapsing again.

And he’s determined to return to Denmark in time for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

He has now demonstrated that he still has it by scoring a fantastic set-piece into the top corner.

On Instagram, the playmaker shared a video of him firing a goal from outside the 18-yard box, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Because footballers with an ICD are banned from playing in Italy, his contract with Inter Milan was terminated last month.

The device monitors his heart rate and, if necessary, sends shocks to his heart.

Former club Odense Boldklub welcomed the Great Dane back to training.

He’s now with Swiss Promotion League minnows Chiasso, where he’s using the facilities to stay in shape and hone his set-piece skills.

Former Inter manager Antonio Conte has also invited Eriksen to train with his old club Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Kasper Schmeichel has revealed that watching his friend Eriksen fight for his life left him feeling ‘powerless.’

During the Euro match against Finland, the goalkeeper was one of the Danish players who formed a protective shield as medics battled to resuscitate former Spurs schemer Eriksen.

Despite a FaceTime conversation with the injured Eriksen in the Parken Stadium tunnel, the Leicester goalkeeper admitted he did not want to finish the game.

“We’d been looking forward to the day for so long – and it all became very irrelevant very quickly,” Schmeichel said.

“You could tell something wasn’t right by the way Christian went down.”

“We couldn’t do anything.

We were in the same boat as everyone else, and we didn’t know any more than they did; we just had a front-row seat.

“The last thing we wanted was for that image of Christian on the ground to be broadcast around the world on World Television.”

“I knew his family was with her, and they were sitting close by, and we didn’t want them to see it.”

I couldn’t look, but I needed to check on him.”

