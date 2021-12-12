After contracting the coronavirus, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich ‘expresses regret’ for not getting the vaccine.

After contracting the coronavirus, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich ‘expresses regret’ for not receiving the vaccine.

After his earlier reluctance landed him in the middle of a debate about vaccine hesitancy, the Bayern Munich star told German television that he will now get the vaccine.

Kimmich made his decision after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

He lost his senses of taste and smell while ill, and he won’t be able to play again until next month due to water deposits in his lungs as a result of the infection.

“It was just difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns,” Kimmich told ZDF. “That’s why I remained undecided for so long.”

Back in October, the 26-year-old admitted that he was hesitant to get the shot because of safety concerns.

He didn’t rule out the possibility of being injected in the future, but insisted that his regular testing was sufficient to keep him safe.

“I am concerned about the lack of long-term studies,” he said at the time.

Of course, I am well aware of my responsibilities.

“I take all of the necessary precautions and get tested every two to three days.”

Everyone should make their own decision.”

His remarks alarmed public health experts at a time when vaccination uptake in Germany had slowed.

Kimmich said on Sunday that he had hoped to avoid the coronavirus through social distancing and testing in the past.

However, shortly before his illness took hold, he scheduled a vaccine appointment.

