After crashing out of her second Winter Olympics race, Mikaela Shiffrin was left crying on the slopes.

The American was expected to compete for multiple gold medals in Beijing in 2022, but he has yet to compete.

BEIJING – Mikaela Shiffrin was inconsolable after failing to make it even halfway down the slalom course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, her second consecutive DNF.

The American was expected to compete for medals in five different events, but she had already failed to do so in her first event, skiing out of the giant slalom on her first run.

Shiffrin had previously stated that she would “never get over” the disappointment of that race, but that she would instead use it as fuel for her subsequent runs.

In the slalom, however, her duel with Petra Vlhova lasted only a few seconds after she missed the fourth gate and pulled over to the side of her slope, bringing tears to her eyes.

“Yeah, it’s pretty bad.”

However, it won’t last indefinitely.

“I’m just feeling pretty low right now,” Shiffrin said in an emotional interview afterward.

For the first time in more than a decade, Shiffrin, who has been dubbed “the greatest skier of all time” by one of her rivals, is considering her second consecutive DNF in technical events.

Shifrin, on the other hand, had not had the most ideal build-up to the games by any stretch of the imagination.

She revealed she had contracted Covid over the holidays and was forced to isolate for ten days, recovering just in time for the Games.

The 26-year-old has been dealing with a back injury since October, though she admitted after her slalom DNF that she had only herself to blame.

“I was pushing from the beginning,” Shiffrin explained.

“I planned on skiing as hard as I could.”

“On one turn, I slipped up a little bit, and I just didn’t give myself enough room to make a mistake like that.”

I intended to ski the most aggressive line, the most difficult line to ski.

“However, I am aware that it is the quickest.”

“I guess that’s what happened because I didn’t make it past the fifth gate.”

Shiffrin will have Thursday off before returning to compete in the women’s Super-G on Friday, February 11th, followed by the downhill (Tuesday, February 15th) and the combined on Tuesday, February 15th.

