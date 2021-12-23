After Dalvin Cook’s news, the Vikings sign a new running back.

After the Dalvin Cook news, the Vikings sign a new running back.

Without star running back Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings will almost certainly have to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Cook was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Cook’s production will be difficult to replace, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

He also has 30 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown.

“I know he’s going to be bummed out,” Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday of Cook’s absence.

The Vikings have signed running back AJ Rose to their practice squad in anticipation of Cook’s absence from Sunday’s game.

The former Kentucky running back rushed for 1,971 yards during his college career.

