After David Culley’s news, an ESPN analyst says the Houston Texans are “frauds.”

After the David Culley news, an ESPN analyst says the Houston Texans are “frauds.”

On Thursday, the Houston Texans announced that head coach David Culley had been fired after just one season.

Following a 4-13 season, the organization decided to take a different approach in order to move on from a disastrous 2021 season.

The Texans’ decision to part ways with Culley stunned the NFL world.

Despite having an inexperienced roster, the first-year head coach was able to show signs of progress in Houston during the year.

On Thursday, Michael Wilbon was among those who were dissatisfied with the organization.

The ESPN host slammed the team for how it treated Culley and for not giving him another chance to improve next season.

“They bring in a guy.”

You sit there and hold a press conference to introduce him to a large market in Houston, America’s fourth largest city.

You say he’s our guy, and we’re going to get him… First and foremost, it was deceptive because you only gave him a two-year contract.

Then there’s the fact that he doesn’t have a squad to fall back on.

Wilbon said on PTI Thursday that he has “possibly the worst roster in the NFL.” “And you can him? After you don’t even have your star quarterback?”

“To me, Tony, they’re a sham.

The Houston Texans are a professional football team based in Houston, Texas.

It appears that the NFL has reverted to its previous position.

It’s back to where it was historically… So I don’t trust the Houston Texans in the least, and you know how [little]I trust the NFL in terms of finding, promoting, and supporting black coaches.

So this is just another day for me to be irritable.

“I am,” she adds.

