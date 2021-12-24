After deciding to play through the Covid chaos, Tottenham manager Conte slams a Premier League crisis meeting as a “waste of time.”

ANTONIO CONTE believes the Premier League managers’ meeting yesterday was a ‘waste of time.’

Premier League executives met to discuss a variety of pressing issues, including Covid, player welfare, and fixture congestion.

Conte, on the other hand, was less than impressed, claiming that the talks were like speaking to a brick wall.

“Yesterday was a wall,” the Tottenham manager grumbled.

“Is it a waste of time? I believe so.

“You can speak and ask whatever you want when you have a wall in front of you, but the decisions have already been made.”

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has warned that if Premier League executives do not listen to his players’ concerns about the Covid situation, the players may go on strike.

Conte admits that he is concerned about his team having to play two games in three days during the holidays.

“It’s not easy for us, it’s not easy for any team,” Spurs manager Gregg Popovich said.

“It’s not easy to return to play after only one day off.

“Because there is a risk of injury, we will have to manage the situation.”

“We’ve had Covid with half of the team.

This is not something that will go away in a few weeks.

“We still have a few players who aren’t fully fit.”

“However, we must be prepared and rotate the players to find a solution if we are to continue to achieve positive results on the pitch.”

Tottenham will be without Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon for their Boxing Day match against Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane.

