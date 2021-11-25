After defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier rules out retirement and teases a surprise move up to welterweight.

DUSTIN POIRIER has shot down speculation that he will retire after winning the lightweight title next month.

In the main event of UFC 269, the pride of Louisiana will take on champ Charles Oliveira in an attempt to become the undisputed ruler of the stacked 155lb division.

Poirier would be able to call it a career if he won the lightweight title, but The Diamond isn’t ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

“No, I’m not retiring,” said the former interim 155-pound champion to MMA Junkie.

Man, I’m 32.

I’m in good spirits.

“You see how I’m moving out here today, don’t you?

I’m feeling great.

I’m having a good time.”

Poirier intends to move up to the similarly stacked welterweight division in the future, potentially setting up a rematch with former teammate Colby Covington.

“If anything, I’m going up,” he continued.

If anything, I’ll go to 170.”

However, the fan favorite isn’t getting ahead of himself, and is solely focused on ending Oliveira’s brief reign as lightweight king.

“To be honest, my goal isn’t to have the most successful title defenses,” he said.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

Let’s see how things turn out.

One day at a time, that’s how I’m going to approach it.

“I can’t look; none of it is real until December 11th, when my hand is raised.”

“I have to do that first because I don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

“I live my life a quarter-mile at a time, man.”

Poirier, a contender for Fighter of the Year, is looking forward to his second shot at undisputed UFC gold, and he intends to test defending champion Do Bronx.

“I’d love for the fight to get to that point where we all find out in front of the world,” he said.

“It’s my goal to get this fight into those deep waters and see who really wants it more, who’s willing to bleed more, and who’s willing to leave it all out there, because I know I will.”

It’s a given.

“However, in response to Justin (Gaethje’s) statement, I’ve already stated this.

“I’m saying the same s**t over and over again, and it feels corny, but when a fighter goes out there – where our last fight is the most important – and he gets hurt, comes back in the second round, shows championship grit, and finishes Michael Chandler, a guy who just took Justin to hell – that’s when you know you’re doing something right.”

“So, if that says anything about you, you…”

