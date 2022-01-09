After defeating Leicester, Reading finished sixth in the WSL, and Carter praised Birmingham’s surprise victory over Arsenal.

After defeating Leicester, Reading finished sixth in the WSL, and Carter praised Birmingham’s upset win over Arsenal.

DARREN CARTER praised Birmingham for ’emptying the tank’ against Arsenal at St Andrew’s after the Blues stunned the Premier League leaders.

The Midlands side pulled off the biggest upset of the season, defeating the Gunners 2-0 for their first WSL victory in 14 months.

Jonas Eidevall slammed his team’s performance after the surprise result, which saw the leaders concede three points for the first time this season.

Birmingham won for the first time since losing to Liverpool in October 2019, and Eidevall suffered his first defeat.

“That performance epitomizes what they are about as a group,” Carter said after the game, referring to his team’s move off the foot of the table.

“I asked them to empty the tank, and they gave us everything,” says the narrator.

They performed admirably against a superior opponent.”

Libby Smith latches on to a through ball and scores from the edge of the area to give Birmingham the lead in the third minute.

Close to halftime, Veatriki Sarri’s top corner strike doubled the hosts’ lead.

The Gunners attempted a comeback in the second half, with Kim Little drawing a fine block from Gemma Lawley.

However, their Birmingham opponents held on for a memorable victory, denying Arsenal the chance to extend their lead over Chelsea at the top of the table.

“We were so slow in getting numbers of players into the box,” Eidevall, whose team next faces Reading, said.

“What we weren’t doing – which we have so far this season – was anticipating moments and working well as a team.”

“I noticed some players sprinting, jogging, and walking to get into position.”

Our on-ball players should be able to make better decisions.”

In other news, Natasha Dowie helped the Royals extend their unbeaten streak to six games with a narrow victory over Leicester.

The striker, who missed a penalty in the first half, scored a lob over Demi Lambourne to give the Royals a 1-0 victory and move them up to sixth in the table.

As a result, the Foxes have dropped to the bottom of the WSL table.