After defeating Reilly Opelka in Sydney, Andy Murray reaches his first final since 2019.

Andy Murray defeats Reilly Opelka in Sydney to reach his first final since 2019.

After a semi-final victory, the five-time Australian Open finalist will hope to enter the first grand slam of 2022 with a title.

Andy Murray beat one of the best servers in the world to advance to the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic, where he will face fellow British player Dan Evans.

Murray was down a set and a break in the second set to Reilly Opelka, but rallied to win 6-7 6-4 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 27 minutes.

Murray later said, “I love competing.”

“You want to try to finish the matches as quickly as possible if you can, but coming back against someone who serves like that is difficult.”

Murray was able to break Opelka twice, the second time at 4-4 in the deciding set. Opelka stands six feet 11 inches tall and regularly tops the serving charts; he produced 20 aces against Murray, but the three-time grand slam champion was able to break him twice.

“You can’t really prepare for [the Opelka serve],” Murray added, who has been seen receiving serves from his coach up a ladder when practicing for similarly lofty opponents in previous years.

“You just have to get used to it.”

To get a lot of things into play today, I decided to block.

It’s difficult, but return has always been one of my strongest skills.”

Murray will face either Evans or Aslan Karatsev of Russia in the final on Saturday.

