After Derek Adams was fired by League Two side Bradford, Premier League legend Benito Carbone ‘applies for the job.’

After Derek Adams was sacked by League Two side Bradford, Premier League legend Benito Carbone ‘applies for the job.’

BENITO CARBONE is said to have applied for the manager’s job at Bradford City, where he previously played.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he shone in the Premier League for Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

He also raised eyebrows when he joined the Bantams on a free transfer in 2000, earning £40,000 a week at the time.

Bradford, however, soon ran into financial difficulties, and he was loaned out to both Derby and Middlesbrough.

Despite his large salary, the Valley Parade faithful adored his memorable goals.

And, before returning to his native Italy to finish his career, he bolstered that status by agreeing to donate millions of pounds to help the club stay afloat.

Carbone, 50, may now be on his way back to Bradford as manager.

Following a defeat to Exeter at the weekend, the League Two side sacked Derek Adams, leaving the club in 11th place in the league.

Carbone has reportedly applied for the job to succeed him, according to Sky Sports.

According to them, he has expressed interest in taking over the club.

Carbone, who most recently worked as an assistant coach for the Azerbaijan national team, has expressed his desire to return to the’special’ Bantams.

“I would love to come back there,” he said ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For me, Bradford was a good club, and I had a good time there.”

“I’m now a coach, and my ambition is to return to England as a manager.”

“Perhaps Bradford will happen one day.”

It will always be a special club for me.”

