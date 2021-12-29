After Dillian Whyte demanded £7.5 million for the fight, the WBC has told Tyson Fury that he is free to skip the fight.

TYSON FURY has been given permission to dump ‘greedy’ Dillian Whyte after he allegedly demanded £7.5 million for their upcoming fight.

Brixton Body Snatcher, 33, is the mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight world title held by the Gypsy King.

However, he is embroiled in a legal battle with the sanctioning body based in Mexico over his share of the potential multibillion-dollar prize pool.

Fury’s promoter in the United States, Bob Arum, claims that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has told him to forget about Whyte for the time being and concentrate on two other opponents for March 2022.

“They want (dollar)10 million (£7.5 million), but we want to give them (dollar)5.5 million (£4.1 million) plus a percentage,” the Top Rank legend told IFL.

“However, they said, ‘You have to start at eight figures, you have to start at ten million dollars.'”

“They’re being extremely greedy, especially in this time of pandemic, when you never know how many fans or what gate you’ll get.”

“We spoke with Mauricio Sulaiman of the WBC, who said, ‘It breaks my heart, but find another opponent, fight without the WBC title – we will not take it away from you.’

“Dillian Whyte’s representatives should come to the table and make a deal to fight Tyson Fury, but that is unlikely.

“It appears that the arbitration will be completed, and Frank Warren (Fury’s UK promoter) and I will seek a new opponent.”

The news will be devastating to British fight fans, especially after the British Boxing Board of Control decided to cancel all January bouts to aid in the fight against covid-19.

Fans of Whyte will be shocked by the news, especially after he was denied a shot at Anthony Joshua’s three world titles in 2019 due to a fight-deal dispute.

After the undisputed Deontay Wilder decider fell through, Team AJ claims Whyte turned down a £5 million offer to fight Joshua at Wembley.

But Whyte believes it was a ruse, and that the plan was always to travel to America to fight Jarrell Miller, whose stupid doping scandal gave Andy Ruiz Jr the opportunity.

If any new UK lockdown rules force Fury to return to Las Vegas to fight again in the spring, Arum believes he will face Mexican slugger Ruiz.

Warren wants to host a UK homecoming for the 6ft 9in icon, likely against fellow giant Robert Helenius, if coronavirus restrictions allow.

SunSport understands that Ruiz, who is backed by US boxing heavyweight Al Haymon and PBC, is unlikely to fight Fury without…

