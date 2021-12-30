After Dillian Whyte’s ‘greedy’ opponent demanded £7.5 million for the fight, the WBC has told Tyson Fury that he is free to skip the mandatory fight.

The WBC has informed Tyson Fury that he can opt out of his mandatory fight against Dillian Whyte after the ‘greedy’ opponent demanded £7.5 million for the fight.

The mandatory challenger for the Gypsy King’s WBC heavyweight world title is Brixton Body Snatcher, 33, from Brixton, London.

However, he is embroiled in a legal battle with the sanctioning body based in Mexico over his share of the potential multibillion-dollar prize pool.

And Bob Arum, Fury’s US promoter, claims that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has told them to forget about Whyte for now and concentrate on two other opponents for March 2022.

“They want (dollar)10 million (£7.5 million), but we want to guarantee them (dollar)5.5 million (£4.1 million) plus a percentage,” the Top Rank legend told IFL.

“However, they said, ‘You have to start at eight figures, you have to start at ten million dollars.'”

“They’re being extremely greedy, especially in this time of pandemic, when you never know how many fans or what gate you’ll get.”

“We spoke with Mauricio Sulaiman of the WBC, who told us, ‘It breaks my heart, but go find another opponent, fight without the WBC title – we will not take it away from you.’

“Dillian Whyte’s representatives should sit down and work out a deal to fight Tyson Fury, but that is unlikely to happen.”

“It appears that the arbitration will be completed, and Frank Warren (Fury’s UK promoter) and I will seek a new opponent.”

The news will be devastating to British fight fans, especially after the British Boxing Board of Control decided to cancel all January bouts to aid in the fight against covid-19.

Fans of Whyte will be shocked by the news, especially after he missed out on a shot at Anthony Joshua’s three world titles in 2019 due to a fight-deal dispute.

After the undisputed Deontay Wilder decider fell through, Team AJ claim Whyte turned down a £5 million offer to fight Joshua at Wembley.

But Whyte believes it was a ruse, and that the plan was always to travel to America to fight Jarrell Miller, whose stupid doping scandal gave Andy Ruiz Jr. the opportunity.

If any new UK lockdown rules force Fury to go to Las Vegas to fight again in the spring, Arum believes he will face Mexican slugger Ruiz.

Warren, however, wants to host a UK homecoming for the 6ft 9in icon, likely against fellow giant Robert Helenius, if coronavirus restrictions allow.

According to SunSport, Ruiz, who is backed by US boxing heavyweight Al Haymon and PBC, is unlikely to fight Fury…

