After Dortmund’s Euro exit, Haaland could spark a January transfer war, but will Man United be able to hold off EIGHT clubs to sign him?

After Dortmund’s Euro exit, Haaland could spark a January transfer war, but will Man Utd be able to hold off EIGHT other clubs?

Erling Haaland of BORUSSIA DORTMUND has been in high demand since breaking onto the scene in 2019 with former club Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland moved from Salzburg to Dortmund a few months later and has continued to fire on all cylinders for the German club, scoring 70 goals in 69 appearances across all competitions.

Some of the world’s biggest clubs are keeping tabs on the star striker, who are well aware of a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for a bargain £69 million at the end of the season.

However, they may strike in JANUARY.

Dortmund was knocked out of the Champions League last night, so the Norwegian international has less reason to stay.

In the next two months, there are NINE possible candidates who could join the transfer war – but who will emerge victorious?

Manchester United is one of Haaland’s biggest supporters and has the financial resources to entice him to Old Trafford.

United, on the other hand, must shake off their current funk, as failing to qualify for the Champions League will make them an unappealing destination.

The Red Devils also don’t get along with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and his father, Alf-Inge, used to play for Manchester City.

Alf-Inge Haaland’s history could help Manchester City beat United by persuading his son to follow in his father’s footsteps.

City have yet to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero, the club’s all-time leading scorer, who left for Barcelona last summer.

Even though he has Gabriel Jesus at his disposal, Pep Guardiola has chosen to play most of the games with a false nine.

Guardiola is unlikely to turn down Haaland, especially after reports that the Citizens attempted to sign Lionel Messi before he joined PSG.

Chelsea also has the financial means to entice Haaland, but their attack is already overburdened.

Thomas Tuchel has Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz at his disposal, but the Blues showed against Juventus that they can still dominate without them.

However, reports have surfaced that Werner could be on his way out of the club following a string of poor performances.

However, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Thiago Silva’s contracts expiring in June, we can expect the west Londoners to prioritize defense.

Liverpool is a very appealing destination because they are one of the favorites to win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, like Tuchel, is a…

