After driving his family to the park in a plush Lamborghini for a fun day out, Conor McGregor embraces his partner Dee Devlin.

After taking his family to the park in a luxurious Lamborghini for a fun day out, Conor McGregor embraces his partner Dee Devlin.

And as he cuddled up with his partner Dee Devlin, the UFC superstar was feeling the love.

On Tuesday, McGregor, 33, shared a photo of his special family time on Instagram.

With Prada white trainers, the Irishman wore a bold matching tracksuit and beanie.

34, wore a bobble hat and black joggers with a white Prada coat and Chanel trainers.

Croia, who will be three months old next month, was dressed in a white coat and purple hat, while her four-year-old brother Conor Jr. was dressed in a red and grey ensemble to combat the Irish December chill.

Rian, the third child born in May, was nowhere to be found.

The McGregors celebrated Christmas at home, with Conor and Dee showering their three children with gifts.

However, after a visit to one of Conor’s bars, Tuesday afternoon was spent at a park’s play area.

In the photos, McGregor is seen wearing one of his expensive watches while driving his Lamborghini.

Conor’s mother Margaret was also at the park with them, as evidenced by a series of photographs.

As he recovers from his injury, Conor is spending as much time as possible with his loved ones.

In July, the Notorious broke his leg in a trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier.

He hasn’t fought in the octagon since, but he could return in 2022.

Although his next opponent is unknown, he has called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian successfully defended his title against Poirier earlier this month.

McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym-mate Peter Queally predicts a showdown after the pair both added fuel to the fire online.