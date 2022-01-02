After dropping striker Romelu Lukaku for the Liverpool game, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says there’s always a way back.

After Chelsea’s club-record signing was dropped against Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel said ‘there is always a way back’ for Romelu Lukaku.

Following his explosive interview with Sky in Italy, Lukaku was completely cut from the squad.

The Belgian, 28, was replaced by Kai Havertz, 22, but Tuchel confirmed that the axed forward still has a chance.

“He is our player, there is always a way back,” Tuchel said. “We’ll clear this behind closed doors and once we’ve made a decision and Romelu knows, you’ll probably know as well.”

“We’re not going to talk about it right now.”

Lukaku sat at home watching Chelsea come back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2, only to miss chances to take all three points.

It came after he admitted to wanting to return to Inter Milan one day, saying he would never leave if he had been offered a new contract, and naming Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich as the three most powerful clubs in the world.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea from Inter in a £97.5 million deal less than six months ago.

Tuchel made the decision to bench the striker after watching the entire interview and deciding there was no other option.

“The thing got too big, too noisy, so close to the match, so I decided to protect the preparation for the match, so that’s why he’s out,” he said before the draw.

“We put off making a decision, but we need to protect our match preparation because we have a big game coming up.”

“Of course, we’ve talked twice.”

And to the key players, but we quickly realized it was too close to the match, too big.

“Full focus, which is difficult to come by even without this decision, was easier to come by in my opinion if he wasn’t in the squad, and that’s why we did it.”

“It was a difficult decision, but I believe it was the right one.”