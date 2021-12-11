After easily outpointing tenacious Russian Firuza Sharipova, Katie Taylor sets up a superfight with Amanda Serrano.

Katie Taylor sets up a superfight with Amanda Serrano after easily defeating tough Russian Firuza Sharipova.

KATIE TAYLOR retained her title as undisputed lightweight queen after defeating Firuza Sharipova for the 20th time in her professional career.

The 35-year-old Irish legend defeated the 27-year-old Kazak challenger, who claimed to have idolized her as a child but attempted to roughhouse and bully her in Liverpool.

After deducting a point for hitting on the break, the judges awarded Sharipova a 98-92, 97-92, and 96-93 victory.

Following the fight, Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, stated that he is “100%” ready to negotiate terms for Taylor to fight fellow great and seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano.

When Taylor made her ring walk to La’s classic ‘There She Goes,’ the Irish contingent who had flocked to the Merseyside arena went wild.

Taylor appeared to be far too gifted for her Kazak slugger, who appeared to be more rugged and aggressive.

The first two minutes flew by, with a couple of Taylor jabs catching the eye as Sharipova tried to bully her sporting hero.

Sharipova was startled back toward the ropes by four rapid straight punches at the start of the second round.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Like many great masters, Taylor relished the opportunity to make the younger underdog miss.

Taylor landed a flush left hook in the third game that shook Sharipova and elicited a thunderous applause from the crowd.

When Sharipova attempted to clip her just after the bell, the same partisan section of the audience booed.

Sharipova continued to march forward, attempting to unsettle the champion, but she was consistently punished with rapid combinations.

The visitor’s braided head was rocked back in the fourth, but she was able to stay upright with a couple of pinpoint shots.

Sharipova’s cheekbones were pink and puffy by the fifth round, while red-hot Taylor was in full swing as she racked up rounds with the judges.

Sharipova was docked a point for hitting Taylor in the sixth after ref John Latham had ordered them to break, and she knew she needed a knockout win now more than ever.

Taylor was more cautious in the second half of the fight, counting rounds without putting her four major belts on the line and frustrating her bullish opponent.

Sharipova went all out in the final round, but she was too rough to break Taylor’s defense, and the champion maintained her grip on the sport.

“She was tough, I was well aware of the challenge, she had a good amateur pedigree,” Taylor, who is now focused on getting a superfight with seven-weight champion Serrano, said.

It did, however, disappear…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.