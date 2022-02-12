After Eddie Hearn turned down offers from the United States and the Middle East, a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in May in the United Kingdom.

In September, AJ handed over the unified WBA, IBF, and WBO belts to Usyk, but he later exercised his right to a rematch.

With Joshua’s career on the line, the must-win rerun has sparked widespread interest, with a slew of suitors vying for the opportunity to host.

But, according to promoter Hearn, AJ is set to reclaim home advantage and will face Usyk with the full support of the British public.

“It’s obvious AJ will fight Usyk, which is his preferred choice,” he said on the 5 Live Boxing podcast.

That fight will take place in May.

“We’ve had offers from all over the world for that fight, including the United Kingdom, America, and the Middle East.”

“I’d like to do it in the United Kingdom, but we’ll see.”

Joshua, 32, made his US debut in June 2019 but was defeated in New York by outsider Andy Ruiz Jr, 32, in seven rounds after four knockdowns.

The pair fought again six months later in Saudi Arabia, where AJ would reclaim the belts and exact revenge.

Usyk, 35, was recently linked to a historic four-belt heavyweight unification fight with Tyson Fury, 33.

However, Joshua was unable to reach an agreement on a step-aside deal, in which he would have been compensated for forfeiting his rematch.

Now, Fury will face WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, 33, with AJ taking on Usyk again.

Tottenham’s 62,000-seater, which hosted Joshua’s loss last year, is still a contender.

Hearn can also fight at Wembley Stadium, where 90,000 people watched AJ defeat Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.