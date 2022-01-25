After eight people died in a horror stampede at Olembe Stadium, the Afcon quarter-final was moved.

Following the horrific stampede that killed eight people, the Africa Cup of Nations match scheduled for Sunday at the Olembe Stadium has been rescheduled.

On Monday, tragic chaos erupted at the stadium as hosts Cameroon edged Comoros in Yaounde.

Eight people have been confirmed dead, including a six-year-old girl, with at least another 50 people injured.

Witnesses said gate staff were too overwhelmed by the crowd to check tickets.

The Caf president has now confirmed the quarter-final’s new location for Sunday.

The winner of the Ivory Coast vs Egypt and Malawi vs Morocco matches will now play at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, which is located across town.

“We have a duty to find out exactly what happened and, more importantly, to put in preventative measures to ensure that what happened never happens again,” Caf president Patrice Motsepe said.

“Obviously, there were flaws, failures, and things that should have been anticipated.”

“You have to be angry when people die and demand explanations and guarantees that it will never happen again.”

On Sunday, February 6, the Olembe Stadium will host a semi-final and the Afcon final, as well as the opening ceremony.

Motsepe, who paid a visit to the hospitalized supporters, added that the investigation into the fatal crush will look into the closure of the Olembe Stadium gate.

“If it had been open, they would have walked through,” he said, “but it was closed for inexplicable reasons.”

“We wouldn’t have had… this loss of life if that gate had been open as it was supposed to.”

President Paul Biya of Cameroon has also ordered an investigation into the “tragic incident,” and Caf is in “constant communication” with the Cameroonian government and the local organizing committee.

Before the upcoming Afcon matches, there will be a minute of silence to remember the victims of the stampede.

Cameroon won the match 2-1, aided by the fact that Comoros had to field a left-back in goal and then had a player sent off after only seven minutes.