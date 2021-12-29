After England’s humiliation in the Ashes in Australia, coach Chris Silverwood faces the sack, as players question his methods.

After England’s humiliation in the Ashes in Australia, coach Chris Silverwood is facing the sack, as players question his methods.

CHRIS SILVERWOOD’S job prospects are dwindling as England players lose faith in his coaching methods.

After England’s feeble surrender in the Ashes series, Silverwood is under fire.

He’s been chastised for poor planning and selection, with some commentators claiming he’s out of his depth on the international stage.

Senior players are increasingly convinced that he is not the man to turn England’s fortunes around.

Silverwood, according to sources, is unable to motivate his players, is too soft, has presided over a slew of mistakes, and has lost the dressing room.

Silverwood, a former bowling coach, took over as head coach from Trevor Bayliss in November 2019 and was promoted to chief selector earlier this year.

The players would prefer Joe Root to stay on after this tour, though he may resign, but they believe a new coach is needed as soon as the three-Test tour to the West Indies in March.

Chris Woakes, an experienced all-rounder, was happy to publicly back Root, but was less sure about Silverwood.

“Joe is a world-class player who has had an incredible year, but we haven’t been able to bat well around him,” Woakes said.

“It’s clear that his captaincy isn’t affecting his batting, as is the case with many captains.”

“Joe is a fantastic cricketer with a fantastic cricket brain.

I believe he has a good track record as England’s captain.

Joe, I believe, will continue.”

“Who am I to talk about people’s futures other than my own?” Woakes said when asked if the same was true for Silverwood.

“We have two very important games coming up, and we want to show a lot of character and fight in both of them.”

“We want to reintroduce pride in the badge.”

“We’re working extremely hard to put things right,” Woakes added.

But there’s a reason Test cricket is called that.

“It’s challenging, especially when a team is on top.

That’s when you have to put on a brave face and fight.

Australia has devised a strategy that appears to be successful.

“It’s not like a Premier League match where you play a different opponent the following weekend.”

“You’re playing against the same people who have struck you out or scored runs against you before.”

“They have a well-executed strategy.”

We’ll have to devise a strategy to get around that.”

Nick Compton, a former England opener, took to Twitter to criticize the ECB’s hiring process.

“Gary Kirsten was offered the England job, but Silverwood usurped it in…,” he wrote.

