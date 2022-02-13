After England’s red card at the 2006 World Cup, Rooney reveals Ronaldo’s wink, which brought Man Utd pair CLOSER together.

After England’s red card at the 2006 World Cup, Rooney reveals Ronaldo’s wink.

WAYNE ROONEY admits that receiving a red card in the 2006 World Cup quarter-final was the ‘worst feeling’ he has ever had in football, but he doesn’t blame Cristiano Ronaldo.

And, incredibly, the Old Trafford legend claims that his moment of humiliation drew him and the Portuguese legend closer together after post-game talks in the tunnel.

England went into their match against Portugal in Gelsenkirchen with high hopes of progressing, but they were dragged to penalties and eliminated, with their star striker dismissed.

Rooney tangled with Ricardo Carvalho and stamped on the then-Chelsea defender after 61 minutes of stalemate, receiving his marching orders from referee Horacio Elizondo.

Back home, however, the focus was on Rooney’s Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who was seen giving a cheeky wink to the referee after protesting that Rooney had to walk.

“The game was going OK Then, early in the second half, came my red card,” Rooney, now the manager of Derby County, wrote in the Sunday Times in April 2020.

“It was a retaliation for the referee’s refusal to award me a free kick.”

There was a clear foul, Ricardo Carvalho, a former Chelsea defender, was pulling and pushing me, and Petit entered from the other side.

“Elizondo did nothing, and I planted my foot on Carvalho — it was one of those non-thinking moments.”

“I knew it was a red card, so I went back to the dressing room and watched the rest of the game on a small TV, thinking to myself, ‘If we win, I’m suspended for the World Cup semi-finals and finals, and if we lose, it’s my fault.’

It was the ugliest, strangest feeling I’d ever experienced in football.

“I had my phone in my hand and was receiving a barrage of Ronaldo-related messages.”

“Of course, I pushed him away when he came over to ask Elizondo to send me off.”

I couldn’t believe what he was doing at that moment.

However, sitting in that dressing room allowed me to relax and reflect.

“I stepped into Ronaldo’s shoes.”

I’m sure I’d do the same thing.

If he deserved to be sent off and it would help us win, I’d be in the ref’s face.

I’d do it the following day.

“I remembered thinking to myself, ‘Actually, I tried to get him booked for diving in the first half.’

I didn’t see anything in the wink thing.

It was insignificant.

As a result, I took a deep breath and became more relaxed.”

Rooney, who is now the manager of Derby County in the Championship, admits there was a lot of tension and frustration around the…

