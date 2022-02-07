After ex-FA chief Dan Ashworth left Brighton, Newcastle will appoint him as director of football and will double his salary.

After the ex-FA chief left Brighton, Newcastle will appoint Dan Ashworth as director of football, with his salary set to double.

This morning, the Seagulls confirmed the 50-year-old’s resignation as technical director.

Ashworth will leave Albion to “take up a similar role at another Premier League club,” according to a statement released by the club.

Newcastle chose Ashworth to oversee their long-term recruitment strategy in the cash-rich Saudi era.

They approached the former FA chief last month and were granted permission to speak with him by Brighton, who were hoping to persuade him to stay.

But, after seeing out the January transfer window, in which Brighton sold Dan Burn for £13 million to Newcastle, Ashworth has decided to leave for Tyneside.

By moving to St James’ Park, he is expected to more than double his salary and have access to significantly more resources.

Last month, David Weir was promoted to assistant to Ashworth from his position as manager of the club’s loan players.

With “immediate effect,” the former Rangers and Everton star will become the South-Coast club’s acting technical director.

After resigning as FA director of elite development the previous August, former Norwich defender Ashworth joined Brighton as technical director in the spring of 2019.

While Ashworth’s role at the Seagulls was not limited to recruitment, he oversaw the arrivals of a number of transfer market success stories, including Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder, and Marc Cucurella.

“We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director,” Albion owner Tony Bloom expressed his disappointment.

We are grateful for his significant legacy.

“Dan has done an outstanding job for the club, helping to build on the progress we’ve already made in all of our technical areas.

“I wish Dan and his family the best of luck in the future.”

After his handover later this week, Ashworth will be on an extended period of gardening leave at Brighton and will not attend any of the club’s facilities or matches.

“We are sorry to hear of Dan’s decision,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber added.

“Since joining us from The FA, he’s been an integral part of the club’s senior management team, contributing significantly to our progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.”

“I’ll be sad to see Dan go because we’d developed a close day-to-day working relationship.

Dan has been a fantastic coworker and a good friend as well…

