After ex-WWE star Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, went to rehab for alcohol abuse, AEW has confirmed that he will return.

AEW has confirmed Jon Moxley’s RETURN after the former WWE superstar, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, went to rehab for alcohol abuse.

Jon Moxley will return to ALL ELITE WRESTLING TONIGHT, the company has confirmed.

On November 2, the 36-year-old, real name Jonathan Good, bravely announced that he was entering rehab to seek help for alcohol abuse issues.

He last appeared on screen on October 27, 2021, in AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Dark Order to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

He was supposed to compete in the semifinals against Orange Cassidy for a chance to compete in the finals against Bryan Danielson on November 13, but his plans were changed due to personal issues.

Now, AEW has confirmed that the star will appear on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, after a three-month hiatus.

No match has been confirmed, but Moxley is expected to appear on the show in a non-wrestling capacity.

Although it was announced last week that Moxley would defend his GCW World Title against Homicide at this weekend’s The WRLD On GCW 2022 event in New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, very little has been reported on him since his admission to rehab.

Moxley debuted in the ring in 2004 and has gone on to win eight world titles since then.

He’s also the first person to hold AEW and NJPW championships at the same time.

Prior to joining AEW, Moxley was a WWE star who competed under the name Dean Ambrose and was a member of the Shield from 2012 to 2019.

When he’s not in the ring, the former WWE champion can be found on the big screen, having starred in the films 12 Rounds and 3: Lockdown.

Renee Paquette, a Canadian-American television personality and host, has been married to Moxley since 2017.

Paquette, 36, is best known for her time with WWE, where she worked as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer under the name Renee Young.

The pair began dating in 2013, and four years later, on April 9, 2017, they married in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple has one child together, a four-month-old daughter named Nora Murphy Good, whom they welcomed into the world during their marriage.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, contact SAMHSA at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).